Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends these three stocks to buy today — November 22
Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today Ashok Leyland, Engineers and VIP Inds.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic indices benchmark ended in the green with decent gains on Tuesday, November 21, including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended at 65,930.77, up 276 points, or 0.42 percent, while Nifty 50 closed 89 points, or 0.45 percent, higher at 19,783.40. Mid and smallcaps also ended higher but they underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.14 percent while the Smallcap index rose 0.20 percent.
