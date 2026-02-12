Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 12 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is expected to trade flat to mildly positive on Thursday. Optimism surrounding the India–US interim trade framework continues to underpin sentiment, while stability in the rupee has eased currency-related concerns and strengthened foreign investor confidence. FPIs have extended their buying streak, providing a meaningful liquidity cushion, and steady DII participation is helping limit sharp downside risks. With benchmarks consolidating near record levels, the broader setup remains constructive, although price action is likely to stay range-bound in the absence of a fresh catalyst.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive, but the Nifty 50 index would need a decisive breakout above the 26,350 resistance level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index has been consolidating near the 25,950 zone with a rangebound session visible, maintaining the positive bias intact, sustaining above the near-term support of the important 50-DEMA zone at the 25,680 level, which needs to be sustained as of now. With the undertone maintained strong, on the upside, the index would need a decisive breakout above the resistance barrier of 26,350 levels to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index, since the last three sessions, has been hovering near the 60,700 zone with consolidation visible moving within a narrow range, maintaining the positive bias intact and would need a decisive move past the near-term resistance of the 60,900 level to trigger for fresh rise in the coming days. On the downside, the index would have the important near-term support positioned near the 50-DEMA at the 59,400 level, which needs to be sustained and is expected for further upward movement in the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,800, while the resistance level is at 26,100. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 60,300 to 61,300.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stocks for today Regarding stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks: Kabra Extrusion Technik, SJVN, and Infosys.

1] Kabra Extrusion Technik: Buy at ₹252, Target ₹270, Stop Loss ₹245;

2] SJVN: Buy at ₹75, Target ₹81, Stop Loss ₹72; and

3] Infosys: Sell at ₹1470, Target ₹1440, Stop Loss ₹1490.