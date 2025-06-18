Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 18 June 2025

Buy or sell stocks: After rising for two straight sessions, the Indian stock market paused and finished lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index ended 92 points lower at 24,853, the BSE Sensex finished 212 points lower at 81,583, while the Bank Nifty index lost 230 points and closed at 55,714. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Nifty Small-cap Indices underperformed the benchmark, where the Nifty Mid-cap 100 Index fell by 0.66%, while the Nifty Small-cap 100 Index corrected by 0.69%. Market breadth remained weak for the fourth consecutive day, with declining stocks outpacing advancing ones, as indicated by a BSE advance-decline ratio of 0.60.

Sectorally, it was a sea of red, except for the Nifty IT sector, which managed to stay in positive territory. The Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, Metal, and Consumer Durables indices were among the major losers. The Nifty Pharma Index took a hit, falling nearly 2% following warnings from US President Donald Trump about imminent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious to positive as the Nifty 50 index is in the 24,500 to 25,200 range. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that a bullish or bearish trend could be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, after witnessing a significant pullback in the last two sessions, found resistance near the 25,000 zone and with profit booking seen witnessed a gradual slide to end near the 24,850 level with bias and sentiment maintained with a cautious approach as of now. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the crucial support zone near the 24,500 zones and would need a decisive move above the 25,200 level to trigger a fresh further rise in the coming days."

"The Bank Nifty index succumbed to profit booking during the session and slipped as the day progressed to close near the 55700 level, once again finding resistance near the 56000 zone, a crucial resistance zone. The index has been precariously placed and would need a decisive move above the 56000 zone to turn the bias positive. At the same time, we would need to sustain the near-term support positioned near the 55000 level to maintain the overall trend intact," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is at 24,700, while the resistance is at 25,000. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 55,200 to 56,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying or selling Cyient, Sun Pharma, and Medico Remedies.

1] Cyient: Buy at ₹1330, Target ₹1370, Stop Loss ₹1300;

2] Sun Pharma: Sell at ₹1649, Target ₹1600, Stop Loss ₹1660; and

3] Medico Remedies: Buy at ₹48.50, Target ₹53, Stop Loss ₹46.