Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today - 24 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 24 June 2026: Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline in Tuesday’s session, June 23, mirroring weakness in global markets as technology stocks came under heavy selling pressure worldwide. The downturn sparked another round of losses in domestic IT shares, while a stronger US dollar weighed on metal stocks and profit-taking in PSU counters added to the pressure on benchmark indices.

Markets opened lower and remained under sustained selling pressure throughout the day. The Nifty 50 fell 1.16% to settle at 23,824, slipping below the 24,000 level and recording its steepest single-day decline in nearly four weeks.

The BSE Sensex also ended significantly lower, shedding 1.28%, while the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — closed in negative territory as well.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals positive opening? Gift Nifty trends suggest a subdued opening for India's benchmark indices. The contract was trading near the 23,868 mark, indicating an opening premium of about 15 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes Nifty finding resistance near the 24150-24200 zone witnessed heavy selling pressure in the second half of the session to close near the important 50EMA zone at 23800 level with a big red candle on the daily chart weakening the bias to some extent.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index would need to sustain the important 23800 zone failing which the downside targets of 23500 and 23200 levels can be anticipated in the coming days whereas on the upside, the tough resistance hurdle near the 24300 zone, it still remains to be conquered.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said that the index after finding resistance near the 58000 zone in the last few sessions, indicated a huge bearish candle with profit booking seen to weaken the bias closing near the important 200 period MA at 57100 level and can anticipate for further slide with the frontline banking stocks shedding their gains expecting for further profit booking in the coming sessions.

"The index would have the important support positioned near the 50EMA zone at 55700 level which needs to be sustained as of now.

The support for the day is seen at 23600 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24000 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 56400-58000 levels," she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Mahindra Logistics, Reliance Industries, and Genus Power Infrastructures.

1] Mahindra Logistics: Buy at ₹380, Target ₹400, Stop Loss ₹370;

2] Reliance Industries: Sell at ₹1310, Target ₹1298, Stop Loss ₹1320; and

3] Genus Power Infrastructures: Sell at ₹340, Target ₹360, Stop Loss ₹330.