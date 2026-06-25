Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today - 25 June 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 25 June 2026: Indian equity markets saw strong buying momentum on Wednesday, June 24, with benchmark indices posting healthy gains. The Sensex advanced 791 points, or 1.04%, to close at 76,991.22, while the Nifty 50 rose 198 points, or 0.83%, to settle at 24,021.65.

Broader markets lagged the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining just 0.10% and 0.39%, respectively.

The rally in the frontline indices was largely driven by short-covering in select heavyweight stocks, especially across the banking, financial services, and IT sectors. The Nifty IT index surged more than 2%, while the Bank Nifty, Nifty Private Bank, and Nifty Financial Services indices each climbed over 1.5%. Key contributors to the market's gains included ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and SBI.

Gift Nifty Live Chart signals positive opening? The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicated a firm opening for the Indian stock market on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near 24,107.5, reflecting a premium of 55.7 points over the previous close of Nifty futures at 24,051.80.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes Nifty indicated a strong revival from the important support of the 50EMA level at 23800 zone and has closed above the 24000 zone with the bias once again maintained with a cautiously positive approach and can expect for further upward move in the coming days.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Parekh said, “With the important support positioned near the 23800 zone, the index would continue to have the crucial tough resistance hurdle near the 24350 zone which needs to be breached decisively to establish conviction and clarity for further follow through of the positive move."

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said that the index witnessed a strong recovery from the important 200 period MA at 57000 zone to ease out the sentiment once again and closing above the 58000 zone has improved the bias to expect for further rise in the coming sessions.

"The index would have the support maintained near the important 100 period MA at 56400 zone which needs to be sustained and, on the upside, can expect for targets of 59300 and 60500 levels in the coming days.

The support for the day is seen at 23800 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24200 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 57200-59000 levels," she added.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Tata Motors, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical.

1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹411, Target ₹400, Stop Loss ₹430;

2] Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Buy at ₹156.20, Target ₹167, Stop Loss ₹152; and

3] Sumitomo Chemical: Sell at ₹446, Target ₹464, Stop Loss ₹435.