Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 25 November 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market traded in a range for most of the session on Monday. However, a sharp sell-off in the last hour of trade saw the Nifty 50 index closing the day down by 108 points ahead of the monthly expiry, as volatility escalated amid concerns around interest-rate policy, persistent FII selling, uncertain trade and tariff developments, and broader market weakness. The Sensex closed the session down by 331 points or 0.39% at 84,900.71. Most sectoral indices traded in the red, reflecting broad market weakness, with Nifty Realty leading the decline at over 2%. Metal, Consumer Durables, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, FMCG and Media also saw notable losses.

Financials, Private Banks and Pharma slipped marginally, while PSU Banks were nearly flat. The lone outperformer was Nifty IT, which managed to post a small gain, offering some support to the otherwise subdued sectoral landscape. The broader market experienced more intense selling and ended on a negative note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 closing 0.32% lower and the Nifty Smallcap 100 closing down 0.85%.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive, as the Nifty 50 index has slipped below 26,000 but is sustaining above 25,800, which is a crucial support level. The key index is facing a hurdle at 26,150 and has fallen from these levels for the second time.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, after resisting near the 26,150 zone, plunged with heavy profit booking witnessed as the day progressed to move below the 26,000 level and has indicated an almost bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart to slightly weaken the bias. The index would have the near-term support at the 25,800 zone, which needs to be sustained and, on the upside, once a revival is confirmed and moves past the 26200 zone, one can expect fresh higher targets of 26,700 and 27,200 levels in the coming days, as mentioned earlier."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index witnessed a pullback in the initial half but finding resistance near the 59,300-zone slipped down post lunch session to end near the 58,800 zone with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now. The index would have near-term support positioned near the 58,000 level, while major and crucial support lies near the 50-DEMA zone at the 57,300 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 59,500 zone is much needed to carry on with the positive trend."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,800, while the resistance level is at 26,200. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,500 to 59,400.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Finolex Industries.

1] Tech Mahindra: Buy at ₹1490, Target ₹1600, Stop Loss ₹1460;

2] Tata Steel: Sell at ₹167, Target ₹160, Stop Loss ₹170; and

3] Finolex Industries: Buy at ₹182, Target ₹190, Stop Loss ₹178.

