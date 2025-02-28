Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks for today — 28 February 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Wealth erosion for the Indian stock market investors continued for the seventh straight session on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index finished marginally lower at the 22,545 level, the BSE Sensex added 10 points and closed at 74,612, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended 135 points higher at 48,743. The broader market remains under significant selling pressure, consistently underperforming benchmark indices. For the fourth straight session, declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones, with the BSE advance-decline ratio reaching 0.32—the lowest since February 14. However, NBFCs and select banks received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India rolled back the increase in risk weights on bank loans to non-banking financial companies, sending shares of several NBFCs higher.

Advertisement

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a muted session on the F&O segment expiry day of the month to end on a flat note, closing near the 22,500 zone, which has created a very cautious approach among the market players with the index now precariously placed. The next significant support would be near 22,300 level, while for the bias to improve, the index needs to move past the 22,800 zone and witness some stability.

"The Bank Nifty index witnessed an improving bias compared to the Nifty index but found a tough resistance barrier near the 49000 zone and once again, amid last-hour fluctuations, slipped down to end near 48,700 levels with a bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach. The index needs to cross the hurdle above the 49,000 zone and also, on the upside, has the significant 50 EMA at the 49,750 level, which needs to be breached decisively to carry on with the positive move further ahead. Currently, the 48300 zone would be the crucial support zone; breaking below can trigger intensified selling pressure to drag the index further down," said Parekh.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher added that support for the Nifty today is at 22300, while resistance is at 22,800. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 48,000 to 49,500.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stock recommendations Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: Adani Green Energy, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

1] Adani Green Energy: Sell at ₹808, target ₹770, stop loss ₹835;

2] SBI: Sell at ₹702, target ₹680, stop loss ₹720; and

3] ICICI Bank: Sell at ₹1220, target ₹1200, stop loss ₹1240.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.