Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 11 September 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market opened with a strong gap-up and maintained a positive bias throughout the session, supported by renewed optimism over ongoing negotiations in the India-US trade deal. Improved global cues and sustained buying in select heavyweights also boosted sentiment. At the close, the Sensex climbed 323.83 points (0.40%) to settle at 81,425.15, while the Nifty advanced 104.50 points (0.42%) to finish at 24,973.10.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT, PSU Banks, and Realty outperformed with robust gains of 1–3%, reflecting renewed buying interest. Other sectors too contributed marginally, though Nifty Auto and Media ended as laggards. Broader markets mirrored the upbeat tone, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.93% and the Nifty Small Cap index gaining 0.73%. Market breadth remained healthy, indicating strong participation across segments.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is improving daily as the Nifty 50 is slowly but steadily closing towards 25,000.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, slowly and steadily, has headed towards the 25000 zone with bias and sentiment getting better with the global cues easing out and anticipating further positive developments in the coming days. Once confirmed a decisive close above the important and crucial zone of 25000 level, the index shall establish conviction and thereafter, can expect further rise having targets of 25300 and 25700 level with 24500 maintained as the important support zone."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index, witnessed some positive gains moving ahead above the resistance zone at 54,500 level to expect for some improvement in the coming sessions and as we have been mentioning, would need a decisive move past the 50EMA at 55,200 zone to improve the bias overall and thereafter, establishing conviction anticipating for fresh upward move in the coming days with 53,600 level maintained as the important support zone which needs to be sustained."

Parekh said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,800, while the resistance is at 25,250. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 54,000 to 55,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: NHPC, PG Electroplast Ltd, and Zen Technologies.

1] NHPC: Buy at ₹79.50, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹77;

2] PGEL: Buy at ₹573, Target ₹600, Stop Loss ₹560; and

3] Zen Technologies: Buy at ₹1503, Target ₹1600, Stop Loss ₹1470.