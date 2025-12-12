Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 12 December 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Thursday’s intraday recovery in the Indian stock market sets a constructive tone for today’s session. However, any breakout-driven rally will need confirmation through a strong weekend close and supportive overnight positioning. Technically, the Indian stock market today appears well-poised for a trend-based move, with the structure now favouring a continuation of decisive directional momentum.

Across global markets, US indices closed sharply higher, led by strong risk-on flows into the Dow. Meanwhile, European markets remained resilient, with the DAX, CAC, and FTSE all ending in the green. Asian markets are also trading positively, adding to the improved global tone, though follow-through momentum may remain measured. Despite softer global volatility, India could continue to witness elevated intraday swings due to persistent USD/INR pressure. The rupee at 90.25 raises concerns on multiple fronts—elevated imported-inflation risks for the domestic economy and weaker dollar-adjusted returns for foreign portfolio investors, both of which could trigger further outflows. The currency pressure is adding to the cautious undertone in the market and keeping risk appetite subdued.

Advertisement

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index bounced back strongly after breaking below the 50-DEMA support for a while. The key index has ended near 25,900 and is facing an immediate hurdle at 26,000. To bolster the bull's conviction, the 50-stock index needs to break above 26,000 on a closing basis.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index after the initial fluctuations witnessed in the morning session making a low near the 25,700 zone, it has indicated a significant recovery from the important 50-DEMA support zone of 25,730 level, to gain strength and improve the sentiment to close near the 25,900 level with active participation witnessed from the broader markets as well to anticipate for further follow through of the positive move in the coming sessions. The index would need a decisive breach above the 26,000 zone to establish conviction, as said earlier, and thereafter, can expect further gains in the coming days with the 26,300 level acting as the near-term resistance."

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index, once again maintaining the strong support zone near the 58,800 level, witnessed a decent pullback to arrive near the resistance level at the 59,400 zone and ended the session near the 59,200 level, continuing with the overall consolidation. As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive move past the 60,000 zone to establish conviction and thereafter, expect a further upward move for targets of 61,300 and 63,000 levels in the coming days."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,750, while the resistance is positioned at 26,200. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,800 to 60,000.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Trent, Adani Green Energy, and Fortis Healthcare.

1] Trent: Buy at ₹4055, Target ₹4200, Stop Loss ₹3980;

2] Adani Green Energy: Buy at ₹1023, Target ₹1060, Stop Loss ₹1000; and

3] Fortis Healthcare: Buy at ₹862, Target ₹900, Stop Loss ₹850.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.