Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 16 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is likely to remain increasingly sensitive to global cues following last week’s sharp correction, which was led predominantly by technology stocks. Persistent concerns about AI-driven disruption continue to act as a key overhang for IT heavyweights, reversing some of the optimism sparked earlier by the US–India interim trade framework and reinforcing a broader risk-off undertone. Stabilisation within the IT sector will be crucial for rebuilding broader market confidence.

FII participation has turned mixed and cautious in recent sessions, while steady DII inflows are providing some domestic support. However, overall capital flows still reflect uncertainty, as investors reassess elevated valuations and closely monitor upcoming global triggers, including the US Fed minutes, PCE inflation data and PMI releases. In the near term, sentiment remains fragile, and markets are likely to trade in a consolidation phase until a clearer direction emerges from global macro signals.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market is in a weak bias, as the Nifty 50 index decisively broke below 25,500. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,300, while crucial support has now shifted to 24,600.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index tanked in the opening session with a huge gap down to breach below the 25,500 zone, with bias once again turning weak, and the sentiment was maintained with a very cautious approach as of now. The index would now have near-term support from the important 200-period MA at the 25,300 level, which needs to be sustained; failing which, the slide can retest the recent low near the 24,600 level, with intensified selling pressure anticipated to weaken the overall trend.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index witnessed heavy profit booking, breaching below the near-term support zone of 60500 level, weakening the bias and expecting further slide, having the next near-term support positioned near the important 50EMA level at 59500 zone, which needs to be sustained as of now. The significant 200-period MA lies near the 57,100 zone, which would be the major and crucial support, and from the current rate to improve the bias, a revival is much needed to move past the 60,800 zone and thereafter, expect some clarity and conviction.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,300, while the resistance level is at 25,700. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,600 to 60,700.

Vaishali Parekh's intraday stocks for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks: PNB Gilts, ZEEL, and South Indian Bank.

1] PNB Gilts: Buy at ₹80, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹78;

2] ZEEL: Buy at ₹94, Target ₹105, Stop Loss ₹90; and

3] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹41, Target ₹44, Stop Loss ₹39.