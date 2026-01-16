Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 16 January 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market ended marginally lower on Wednesday as cautious sentiment prevailed amid persistent global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Uncertainty over U.S. trade and tariff developments, along with escalating civilian unrest in Iran and rising prospects of U.S. military intervention—potentially heightening tensions across the Middle East—continued to weigh on risk appetite and limit fresh buying interest.

Overall, market action remained driven primarily by external cues, with investors remaining cautious and selective rather than aggressive in their positioning.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is sideways to positive, as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) support placed at 25,650. However, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert maintained that the bull's conviction will get strengthened once the 50-stock index breaks above 25,900 on a closing basis.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index once again witnessed a highly volatile session ranging between the 25,600 and 25,780 zone during the session, with the index precariously placed sustaining above the important 100-period MA at the 25,650 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact. The index would have the major and crucial support positioned near the important 200-period MA at the 25,000 zone, as mentioned earlier, and on the upside would need to breach above the important 50EMA level at the 25,900 zone to establish conviction and clarity for further development of the market movement."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index ended on a flat note amid fluctuations gripped within a range during the session, with most of the PSU Banks indicating acting participation gaining strength and can anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The index has so far sustained above the important near-term support and 50-DEMA level at the 58,900 zone to maintain the overall bias intact and on the upside, as said earlier, would need a decisive close above the 60,000 zone to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,500, while the resistance level is at 25,900. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,200 to 60,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Bank of Baroda, NMDC, and AB Capital.

1] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹307.70, Target ₹322, Stop Loss ₹300;

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹83.85, target ₹88, Stop Loss ₹82; and

3] AB Capital: Buy at ₹358.60, Target ₹375, Stop Loss ₹350.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.