Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 16 March 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 16 March: The Indian stock market ended the week under significant corrective pressure amid deteriorating global risk sentiment, rising crude oil prices, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors. The sharp shift in global risk appetite triggered broad-based profit-taking across sectors, resulting in one of the steepest weekly declines in recent months. As the US-Iran war intensified and energy prices surged, global investors appeared to reduce their exposure to emerging markets, leading to notable capital outflows from Indian equities.

FIIs remained aggressive net sellers in the cash segment, recording total outflows of ₹35,053 crore during the week. The scale of selling reflects a clear risk reduction strategy among global funds amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. DIIs, however, provided strong counterbalancing support with net purchases of ₹37,740 crore. This domestic buying interest helped absorb a substantial portion of the foreign selling pressure and prevented the correction from deepening further across the broader market.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladdher, believes the undertone of the Indian stock market has turned weak. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would need a decisive move past the 24,400 zone to establish conviction and clarity.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said the Nifty 50 index continues to crash with intensified selling pressure, with the situation taking a toll on the market, opening the fresh gates on the downside, having 22,800 and 22,000 zones as the next important support zones to be watched for in the coming days.

“The Nifty 50 index is falling like nine pins with the sentiment shattered and pessimism creeping in among the market players. As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive move past the 24,400 zone to establish conviction and clarity,” said Parekh.

The Nifty 50 index is falling like nine pins with the sentiment shattered and pessimism creeping in among the market players. As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive move past the 24,400 zone to establish conviction and clarity. — Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said the index has once again lost almost 1400 points during the session arriving near the previous major low made at 53,500 zone which would be the crucial and major support zone to be watched for in the coming sessions, failing which can trigger for another fresh round of selling pressure weakening the trend after a long time.

“A significant revival is much needed and would need to close above the 56,600 zone to expect some stability and conviction,” Parekh added.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Syngene International, Tata Consumer Products, and Jubilant Pharmova.

1] Syngene International: Buy at ₹420.85, Target ₹438, Stop Loss ₹410;

2] Tata Consumer Products: Buy at ₹1083, Target ₹1130, Stop Loss ₹1060; and

3] Jubilant Pharmova: Buy at ₹844, Target ₹880, Stop Loss ₹826.