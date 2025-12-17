Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 17 December 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Global markets continue to trade with caution amid lingering uncertainty over the US interest-rate trajectory. Mixed signals from the latest US job data and flat retail sales growth have kept risk appetite subdued, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ending lower, despite the Nasdaq managing to close marginally higher. Asian markets are trading mixed in early hours, as investors remain guarded ahead of key policy cues, including the possibility of a Bank of Japan rate hike later this week.

On the domestic front, persistent FII selling and continued weakness in the rupee remain key near-term headwinds, compounded by delays in concluding the India–US trade deal negotiations. However, steady domestic inflows through SIPs and insurance channels continue to provide a substantial structural buffer, helping to limit downside risks. While India’s long-term growth narrative remains intact, near-term market direction is likely to be driven by global cues, currency movements, and year-end positioning, keeping investor sentiment cautious and selective.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious as the Nifty 50 index slipped below 26,000 levels once again and finished at around 25,850 levels. To maintain market positivity, the 50-stock index needs to sustain above 25,750 on Wednesday. Breaking below this crucial 50-DEMA support would turn the bias negative. On the upper side, the key index would need to break above the 26,000 levels to turn the bias positive.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index once again witnessed a weak opening session and extended the losses as the day progressed with a gradual slide slipping below the 26,000 zone to end near the 25,850 zone, turning the bias into a slightly cautious mode. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important support near the 50-DEMA level at the 25,750 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact and, on the upside, a close above the 26,000 zone is necessary to establish conviction and thereafter, to carry on with the positive move further ahead."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index once again erased the gains witnessed in the previous session and closed near the 59,000 level to continue with the consolidation and has been gripped between the tight range of 58,800 and 59,600 zone for quite some time which desperately needs a breakthrough on either side to confirm a directional move in the coming days. The index would need a barrier of 59,700 level, and on the downside, as mentioned earlier, the 58,800 level is positioned as the important support level."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,750, while the resistance level is at 26,000. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,500 to 59,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading on Tuesday: Pricol, BPCL, and Geojit Financial Services.

1] Pricol: Buy at ₹628, Target ₹660, Stop Loss ₹618;

2] BPCL: Buy at ₹368, Target ₹390, Stop Loss ₹355; and

3] Geojit Financial Services: Buy at ₹78, Target ₹83, Stop Loss ₹76.

