Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 20 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 20 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed range-bound activity last week. After a roller-coaster week, the Nifty 50 index ended 0.53% higher at 24,334, while the Sensex gained 571 points last week an finished at 78,151. Among the sectoral indices, IT and Consumer were the top performers. The IT index rallied 4.2%, while the Consumer index gained 2.9%. On the other hand, the Capital Market, Tourism, and Realty indices were the worst performers, shedding more than 2.5% each.
During the week, the market consistently found support near the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 24,000/77,000 levels. On Friday, it witnessed a sharp rebound, which is largely a positive sign. Technically, the market has formed a bullish candle on the weekly charts and is also maintaining a higher-bottom formation on the daily charts, supporting the possibility of a further uptrend from the current levels.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Nifty 50 index is on the cusp of a possible looking breakout at 24,400 levels. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that despite a narrow rangebound session, the Nifty 50 index indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to end above the 24300-zone maintaining an optimistic approach for the coming sessions and would aim to breach above the tough hurdle of 24,400 zone to trigger for a breakout.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “With the overall bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach, the index would have the important near-term support positioned at 23,800 level, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.”
Speaking on the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, the index indicated a strong bullish candle on the daily chart sustaining the important support zone of the 200-period MA at 57,300 level and a decisive breach above the resistance hurdle of 58,600 zone shall be anticipated to trigger for a breakout and thereafter, expect for further fresh upward move in the coming days.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support at the 50-EMA zone at 56,500 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact,” she added.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Indian Bank, Balmer Lawrie, and Axis Bank.
1] Indian Bank: Buy at ₹835, Target ₹860, Stop Loss ₹823;
2] Balmer Lawrie: Buy at ₹178, Target ₹182, Stop Loss ₹174; and
3] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1323, Target ₹1345, Stop Loss ₹1315.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.