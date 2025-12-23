Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 23 December 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly positive note, supported by stable global cues. GIFT Nifty signals a calm start around the 26,200–26,250 zone, with trading volumes expected to remain subdued amid the holiday-shortened week. Consequently, market participation is likely to be selective rather than broad-based, as investors prefer to conserve risk and focus on high-conviction opportunities.

On the sectoral front, financials, IT, and metals are expected to provide directional leadership, underpinned by improving global risk sentiment, selective foreign institutional investor participation, and expectations of a supportive policy backdrop heading into 2026. That said, elevated valuations and thin holiday liquidity warrant a disciplined approach, favouring buy-on-dips strategies over aggressive leverage.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned strong as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 26,000. The key benchmark index is heading towards 26,450 levels.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index surged ahead with a substantial gap up opening above the 26,000 zone and extended the gains as the day progressed ahead with a gradual rise with bias and sentiment getting better with overall participation witnessed from the broader markets as well to anticipate for further upward move in the coming days. The index has sustained strong support near the 50-DEMA level at the 25,750 zone, and with a strong pullback indication, has a higher near-term target of the 26,450 level, with the undertone remaining strong as of now.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index extended the gains from the previous session, closing near the 59,300 zone with bias improving and can expect a further rise in the coming days once a decisive breach above the 60,000 zone is confirmed to establish conviction. With the trend maintained positive and sentiment overall improving, we can anticipate further upward move having targets of 61,300 and 62,700 levels in the coming days with major support positioned near the 50-DEMA level at 58,500 zone."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 26,050, while the resistance level is at 26,350. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,000-59,800.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for intraday trading Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell: Indian Bank, Varun Beverages, and RVNL.

1] Indian Bank: Buy at ₹788, Target ₹820, Stop Loss ₹778;

2] Varun Beverages: Buy at ₹486, Target ₹505, Stop Loss ₹475; and

3] RVNL: Buy at ₹332, Target ₹345, Stop Loss ₹327.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.