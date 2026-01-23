Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 23 January 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed on Thursday with a cautiously positive undertone, as benchmarks staged a relief-led rebound on improving global sentiment. Easing trade-related fears and supportive Asian cues encouraged selective risk-on positioning, driving broad-based participation across banking, autos, IT and metals, with mid- and small-caps also joining the recovery. However, the tone remained partially restrained by sustained weakness in the Indian rupee, reflecting continued dollar demand. However, markets drew comfort from the fact that the RBI is closely monitoring the pace of depreciation rather than defending any specific level, reinforcing confidence in a calibrated and orderly approach to currency management.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautious as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a tight range of 25,000 to 25,500. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index needs to break above 25,500 decisively to strengthen the bulls' conviction.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index witnessed a highly volatile session, swinging both ways and finding resistance near the 25435 zone, and thereafter, showed good support near the 25170 level to close on a positive note with bias overall maintained with a cautious positive approach. As mentioned earlier, the index is precariously placed, having the crucial and major support positioned near the 24900-25000 zone, and on the upside, it would need a convincing and decisive breach above the 25500-25600 zone to expect further upside movement in the coming days.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index witnessed high fluctuations, resisting near the 59,600 zone and maintaining above the 59,000 level, ending the session on a positive note near the 59,200 level with the bias maintained with a cautiously optimistic approach as of now, expecting a pullback in the coming sessions. With the major support zone lying near the 58,700 level, the index would need to breach above the level of the 60,200 zone to establish conviction, and thereafter, expect a further rise in the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,100, while the resistance level is at 25,500. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 58,500 to 60,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three stocks to buy or sell: Larsen and Toubro, SEQUENT, and Bharat Forge.

1] Larsen and Toubro: Buy at ₹3793, Target ₹3920, Stop Loss ₹3720;

2] SEQUENT: Buy at ₹201, Target ₹212, Stop Loss ₹195; and

3] Bharat Forge: Buy at ₹1431, Target ₹1520, Stop Loss ₹1398.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

