Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 27 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market remained largely range-bound today, with the Nifty 50 ending marginally higher as the ongoing consolidation within the 25,350–25,700 corridor continues to define the near-term direction. This band now serves as a crucial support–resistance zone, reflecting a market that is stabilising but lacking decisive momentum.

Sectoral performance was broadly muted; however, pharma stocks stood out, with the Nifty Pharma index rising 0.9% during the session and extending its gains to nearly 6.3% over the past month. The outperformance was driven by improving sentiment following recent reductions in US tariff rates, which provided relief to export-oriented pharmaceutical companies and sparked selective accumulation.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautiously positive, as the Nifty 50 index is oscillating between the 200-DEMA and 50-DEMA.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index once again witnessed a narrow range-bound session hovering in the range of the 50-DEMA & 200-DEMA zone to close near the 25,500 level with bias still maintained with a cautiously positive approach and would need to breach above the 25,650 (50EMA) zone on the upside to establish conviction and clarity, thereafter to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions. On the downside, as mentioned earlier, the index needs to sustain above the 25,350 (200 DMA) zone as of now to keep the bias intact.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index has been witnessing a narrow range-bound movement for quite some time, gripped between the 61,500 and 60,800 zone, desperately waiting for a decisive breakout on either side to get clarity and confirm a directional move in the coming days. As said earlier, the index needs to have a decent revival to break past the important hurdle at the 61,800 zone to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days, whereas the 50-DEMA level near the 59,970 zone continues to act as the important support zone, which needs to be sustained to keep the bias intact.”

Parekh said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,350, while immediate resistance is at 25,650. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 60,500 to 61,800.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading — Greaves Cotton, Astra Microwave Products, and Avalon Technologies.

1] Greaves Cotton: Buy at ₹157.50, Target ₹165, Stop Loss ₹154;

2] Astra Microwave Products: Buy at ₹991, Target ₹1040, Stop Loss ₹970; and

3] Avalon Technologies: Buy at ₹1024, Target ₹1070, Stop Loss ₹1000.