Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 30 January 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market is expected to trade on a positive note ahead of the Union Budget on Sunday, supported by the previous session’s rebound and optimism stemming from the Economic Survey. The Survey has projected FY26 GDP growth at 7.4% and FY27 growth in the range of 6.8–7.2%, underpinned by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand, and continued fiscal discipline.

Ahead of the Union Budget, market participants are anticipating fiscal deficit guidance of 4.3–4.4% for FY27, alongside a continued decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio. Expectations of sustained public capital expenditure in the range of ₹12–12.4 lakh crore (around 3.1% of GDP), with a continued focus on infrastructure, defence, electronics, and manufacturing, are supporting the medium-term growth outlook despite ongoing global headwinds.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has improved as the Nifty 50 index has been sustaining above 25,000 with comfortable ease. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is set to touch 25,700 in the near term.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, after taking support near the 25,000 zone, has witnessed a gradual rise, sustaining above the important 200-period MA at the 25,180 level with bias and sentiment easing out to some extent ahead of the budget session. The index can expect to carry on with the upward move with a near-term target of the 25,700 level of the 50-EMA zone, as mentioned earlier, while the long-term trendline zone at the 25,000 level would be the important and crucial support zone, which needs to be sustained as of now.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index indicated a significant gain moving past the 100-period MA at 59,600 level and closed near the 60000-zone led by frontline banking stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, which are gaining strength, and expecting to carry on with the positive move further ahead. As mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support at 58,800 zone, whereas on the upside, the 60300 zone would be the resistance barrier which needs to be breached to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,300, while the resistance level is at 25,600. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,500 to 60,500.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: JSW Energy, Tata Power, and Chennai Petroleum.

1] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹459, Target ₹484, Stop Loss ₹448;

2] Tata Power: Buy at ₹366.45, Target ₹382, Stop Loss ₹358; and

3] Chennai Petroleum: Buy at ₹874.85, Target ₹920, Stop Loss ₹855.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.