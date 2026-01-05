Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 5 January 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market opened in 2026 on a strong and confident note, with benchmark indices posting fresh record highs amid broad-based participation. Buying interest remained robust across banking, auto, metals, and PSU stocks, while resilient domestic liquidity continued to absorb intermittent profit booking.

The Nifty 50 surged to new all-time highs, supported by optimism surrounding upcoming Q3 earnings and sustained confidence in India’s structural growth story. While FMCG stocks witnessed selective pressure due to sector-specific challenges, the overall market tone remained decisively bullish. The week reflected a healthy rotational rally at elevated levels, laying a constructive foundation for the new calendar year.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market's mood has improved after the Nifty 50 index decisively broke above the 26,200 resistance level. The Choice Broking expert said the key benchmark index is now heading towards 26,550-26,600.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index, once again, indicated a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart to scale a record high of 26,340 level during the intraday session and closed on a strong optimistic all-time high at 26,328 zone to anticipate further rise in the coming days. With the robust move, the index has gained strength through active participation from the broader markets, also supported by the anticipation of another fresh move expected before the budget session. The index would have the important support positioned near the 50-DEMA level of 25,900 zone, which needs to be respected to maintain the overall bias intact."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index finally staged a strong positive move to breach above the previous resistance hurdle of 60,000 zone and scale an all-time high level to enter a new territory with the trend getting strong, anticipating a fresh upward move in the coming days, having targets of 61,400 and 63,000 levels expected. As mentioned earlier, the index shall maintain the important support positioned near the 50-DEMA level at the 58,700 zone, which needs to be sustained."

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 26,200, while the resistance level is at 26,500. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,800 to 60,700.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Roto Pumps, KPIT Technologies, and Ambuja Cements.

1] Roto Pumps: Buy at ₹69, Target ₹75, Stop Loss ₹66.

The stock is trading above its support levels and has formed a higher bottom on the technical chart, signalling an uptrend in the near term.

2] KPIT Technologies: Buy at ₹1168, Target ₹1200, Stop Loss ₹1155.

The stock has consolidated around ₹1150 and appears poised for a trend reversal on the technical chart.

3] Ambuja Cements: Buy at ₹560, Target ₹580, Stop Loss ₹550.

The stock appears positive on the technical chart and is poised for a substantial upside.