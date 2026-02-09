Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today — 9 February 2026

Buy or sell stocks: Following the India-US trade deal and positive global market cues, the Indian stock market is set to open on a positive note, supported by a clear improvement in domestic fundamentals and a marked easing of external uncertainties. The India–US trade deal has removed a key overhang, improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest. The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25% with a neutral stance, alongside benign inflation expectations for FY26 (2.1%) and a steady growth outlook, continues to reinforce macroeconomic stability.

Advertisement

Easing concerns over a potential US–Iran conflict, robust domestic institutional inflows, a stabilising rupee and sustained traction in Budget-led capex themes are adding to the positive momentum. Overall sentiment has turned constructive, with markets now focusing on the durability of FII inflows and early signs of a recovery in export-oriented sectors.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 25,500 and the 50-stock index needs to sustain above 25,850 for the improvement in Dalal Street sentiments.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, amid some volatility, sustained the important 25,500 zone as the support and closed marginally in the green near the 25,700 level with the index sustaining near the important 50-DEMA level with bias overall maintained with a cautiously positive approach. The index would have the important support zone near the 200-period MA at 25,250 level, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 26,000 level is necessary to establish clarity and thereafter, anticipate further rise in the coming days.”

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index witnessed a range-bound session hovering near the 60000 zone with overall consolidation visible, maintaining the bias intact and would need a decisive breach above the 60,400 level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days. On the downside, the index would have the near-term support near the important 50-DEMA level at 59,250 zone, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact, whereas the 200-period MA at 57,000 zone would be the major and crucial support for the coming days.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 25,500, while the resistance level is at 25,900. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,600 to 60,800.

Advertisement

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy or sell stocks for intraday trading: LTF, Page Industries, and NCC.

1] LTF: Buy at ₹280, Target ₹395, Stop Loss ₹272.

After a brief consolidation, the technical chart pattern suggests a near-term upside move.

2] Page Industries: Buy at ₹35450, Target ₹37000, Stop Loss ₹34800.

The technical chart of the stock is reflecting a trend reversal.

3] NCC: Buy at ₹152, Stop Loss ₹170, Stop Loss ₹148.

A strong bullish candle with high volume has formed on the technical chart, suggesting strong upside movement.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.