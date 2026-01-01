Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy today on the New Year 2026

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market steps into the first trading session of 2026 on a cautiously optimistic note, set against a globally quiet backdrop as most major international markets remain closed for New Year’s Day. With the US, Europe, and several Asian markets shut, global cues are limited and early liquidity is expected to remain thin. As the session progresses, domestic participation is likely to improve, supported by steady DII inflows and the renewed optimism that typically accompanies the start of a new calendar year.

While continued caution and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors are expected to cap meaningful upside in domestic equities, the underlying tone remains constructive, with dip-buying likely to dominate as fresh capital gradually enters the market.

On the sectoral front, automobile stocks will remain in focus as companies begin reporting December sales numbers, which will be closely monitored for confirmation of sectoral momentum. The data will be key in assessing whether the strong demand traction seen after the recent GST rationalisation is being sustained.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is optimistic to positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert stated that the Nifty 50 index is close to its immediate hurdle, positioned at 26,200. However, a trend reversal pattern visible on the technical chart suggests that the 50-stock index is poised to break above this resistance.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index, once again sustaining the important 50-DEMA zone near the 25,850 level, regained the upward move with bias improving and as the day progressed, gained strength almost to touch the 26,200 level. The index closed near the 26130 level, with a trend revival visible. We can anticipate a further rise, as important support is positioned near the 25850 level, as mentioned earlier. The index would need to move past the 26200 zone to establish conviction and thereafter, expect to continue with the upward move to trigger for fresh breakout in the coming days.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “The Bank Nifty index surged ahead with most of the PSU Banks performing and closed near the 59,600 zone with bias once again improving and as said earlier, would need a decisive breakout above the tough resistance barrier of the 59,800 zone to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days. Important support is maintained near the 58,700 zone, and with the overall bias remaining optimistic, further gains are expected with the beginning of a new year.”

Parekh stated that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is located at 26,000, while the resistance level is at 26,300. The Bank Nifty is expected to have a daily range of 59,200 to 60,000.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: REC, Yes Bank, TVS Motor Company.

1] REC: Buy at ₹355, Target ₹365, Stop Loss ₹348.

The stock is showing some signs of a trend reversal, and we expect strong buying in it.

2] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹21.50, Target ₹23, Stop Loss ₹21.

The banking stock is close to its support level, which is expected to remain intact. We expect some bounce back in Yes Bank shares.

3] TVS Motor Company: Buy at ₹3700, Target ₹3860, Stop Loss ₹3600.

The stock is looking positive on the chart pattern and showcasing a new bullish round momentum.