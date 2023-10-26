Buy or sell stocks for today: On account of uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas, strong US dollar and rising US Treasury yields, Indian stock market continue to remain under the grip of bears for fifth straight session on Wednesday. Nifty 50 index lost 159 points and closed at 19,122 levels, BSE Sensex corrected 522 points and ended at 64,049 mark whereas Bank Nifty index nosedived 319 points and closed at 42,832 levels. Broad market indices fell largely in line with the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.14:1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intraday trading tips for stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market bias has turned weak as Nifty 50 index has breached its crucial 19,200 support on closing basis. Prabhudas Lilladher expert went on to add that net major support for Nifty today is 18,800 to 18,600 levels. On stocks to buy or sell today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today — HBL Power, Century Text and RBL Bank.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty plunged heavily with profit booking witnessed and extended the losses from the previous session breaching below the crucial 19,200 zone during the intraday session further weakening the bias and sentiment overall. As mentioned earlier, a breach below 19,200 zone shall trigger for intensified selling pressure with next major support maintained near 18,800 to 18,600 levels near the 200 period MA." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bank Nifty slipped further below the significant 200 period MA of 43,200 zone weakening the trend and is precariously placed with most of the frontline banking stocks shedding their gains gradually. With weakness creeping in, we anticipate further slide with next major support zones visible near 42,000 and 41,500 levels.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 18,950 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,250 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 42,500 to 43,200 levels.

Buy or sell stocks 1] HBL Power: Buy at ₹273, target ₹285, stop loss ₹268; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Century Text: Buy at ₹1080, target ₹1130, stop loss ₹1060; and

3] RBL Bank: Sell at ₹225.45, target ₹212, stop loss ₹230.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!