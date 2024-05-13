Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three shares to buy today — May 13
Buy or sell stock: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — HUL, Grasim Industries, and JSW Steel
Buy or sell stocks for today: The performance of the Nifty 50 index is a key indicator of the Indian stock market's health. Despite the index ending higher on Friday's session, the market experienced its worst week in nearly two months. This was due to nervous election-related unloading, which continued at a slower pace. The Nifty 50 index added 97 points and finished at the 22,055 mark, while the BSE Sensex surged 260 points and ended at 72,664. However, the Nifty Bank index corrected 66 points and ended at the 47,421 level. Cash market volumes on the NSE fell about 13% to Rs.0.87 lakh crpre. The broad market indices rose more than the Nifty, even as the advance-decline ratio rose sharply to 1.84:1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started