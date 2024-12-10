Hello User
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 10

Anubhav Mukherjee

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Advanced Enzyme Technologies, NMDC, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam 

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,500 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,800 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: The domestic stock market indices closed lower on Monday, December 9, as the index heavyweights from the FMCG segment and Reliance Industries dragged it down. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.24 per cent lower at 24,619 points, compared to 24,677.80 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.25 per cent lower at 81,508.46 points on Monday, compared to its previous level of 81,709.12 points a day before.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty has been consolidating near the 24,600-24,700 zone in the last two market sessions. A breach above the 24,750 level will determine the index's further rise, with the bias maintained cautiously positive. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 24,500 points and face resistance at 24,800 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 53,000 to 54,000 range.

Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Tuesday: Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, NMDC Ltd, and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty, with an inside bar formation pattern on the daily chart, has been consolidating near the 24,600-24,700 zone since the last 2 sessions and would need to breach above the 24,750 level decisively to carry on the upward move further, with next targets of 25,200 and 25,800 and overall bias maintained cautiously positive."

“The zone near the significant 50EMA level of 24,400 would be the immediate support for the index, which needs to be sustained as of now," said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has been finding tough resistance near the 53,800 zone since the last 3 sessions and, with a rangebound movement, has been hovering near the 53,300-53,500 zone for quite some time. The 52,600 level would be the important support for the index, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact and to expect further rise," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 24,500 points, while the resistance lies at 24,800 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 53,000 to 54,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (ADVENZYMES): Buy at 387; Target at 410; Stop Loss at 370.

2. NMDC Ltd. (NMDC): Buy at 241; Target at 255; Stop Loss at 235.

3. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd. (MIDHANI): Buy at 390; Target at 410; Stop Loss at 380.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
