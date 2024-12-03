Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 3

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — December 3

Anubhav Mukherjee

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends Jindal Stainless, CESC, and Coal India.

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,100 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,450 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market indices witnessed a significant recovery, ending Monday's market session in the green. Heavyweight stocks including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel supported the upward movement. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.6 per cent higher at 24,274.00 points, compared to 24,131.10 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.56 per cent higher at 80,248.08 points on Monday, compared to 79,802.79 points at the previous market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty witnessed another session of pullback recovery to close above the 24,200 mark. With the bias improving to an extent and the broader markets indicating active participation, the index is expected to rise further. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 24,100 points and face resistance at 24,450 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 51,700 to 52,600 range.

The stock market expert expects the BSE Sensex to find support at 79,800 points and face resistance at 80,700 points today.

Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Tuesday: Jindal Stainless Ltd, CESC Ltd, and Coal India Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty witnessed another day of pullback recovery to close above the 24,200 zone with bias improving to some extent. With the broader markets indicating active participation, anticipate a further rise."

“The index needs to breach above the significant 50EMA-zone of 24,400 levels decisively to establish conviction and confirmation for a further upside move in the coming days," said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty has been witnessing a narrow range-bound sluggish move with 52,600 zone acting as a tough resistance barrier and 51,700 level maintained as the immediate support. A clear decisive breakout above 52,600 level is much required to confirm a positive directional move on the upside," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 24,100 points, while the resistance lies at 24,450 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,700 to 52,600.

The stock market expert expects the BSE Sensex to find support at 79,800 points and face resistance at 80,700 points on Tuesday.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Jindal Stainless Ltd. (JSL): Buy at 694; Target at 720; Stop Loss at 683.

2. CESC Ltd. (CESC): Buy at 178; Target at 183; Stop Loss at 175.

3. Coal India Ltd. (COALINDIA): Buy at 421; Target at 440; Stop Loss at 408.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
