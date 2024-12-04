Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Dec 4

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — Dec 4

Anubhav Mukherjee

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh recommends Oil India, Hindustan Copper, and Indian Oil Corp 

Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,300 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,600 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market indices witnessed healthy buying across segments on Tuesday, December 3. Amid a broader market rally, HDFC Bank, Persistent Systems and Info Edge (Naukri) were among 251 stocks that hit their fresh 52-week highs on the BSE. The Nifty 50 index gained 0.75 per cent to close at 24,457.15 points, compared to 24,276.05 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.74 per cent higher at 80,845.75 points on Tuesday, compared to 80,248.08 points at the previous market close.

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty witnessed a decisive move past the resistance barrier of 24,350. The index's improving bias and indications of a breakthrough signal a probable rise in the upcoming sessions. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 24,300 points and face resistance at 24,600 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 52,200 to 53,300 range.

Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Wednesday: Oil India Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty finally witnessed a decisive move past the resistance barrier of 24,350 zone, which was also where the significant 50EMA was positioned, to improve the bias, indicating a breakthrough and anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions."

“The index has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart to signify further upward move for next expected targets of 24,800 and 25,200 levels," said the stock market expert.

“In a similar pattern, the Bank Nifty breached the important barrier of 52,550 to trigger a further rise, having next targets of 53,500 and 54,400 levels visible in the coming days. The index would have the important 50EMA zone of 51,600 as the crucial support, which needs to be sustained for the bias to remain intact," said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 24,300 points, while the resistance lies at 24,600 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 52,200 to 53,300.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Oil India Ltd. (OIL): Buy at 490; Target at 510; Stop Loss at 480.

2. Hindustan Copper Ltd. (HINDCOPPER): Buy at 285; Target at 300; Stop Loss at 277.

3. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC): Buy at 138; Target at 145; Stop Loss at 133.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.