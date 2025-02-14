Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — February 14, 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 last extended their losing streak and settled lower for the seventh straight day, dragged by fag-end selling in select IT and banking shares and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32.11 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 76,138.97. The index stayed in the positive zone for most of the session. The benchmark gyrated 751.1 points between the day's high of 76,764.53 and low of 76,013.43. The NSE Nifty slipped 13.85 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 23,031.40.

The frontline indices have lost three per cent over the last seven sessions, dragged by concerns over slowing economic growth, sustained foreign selling and US trade policy. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark hit a lifetime high of 26,277 on September 27, 2024, and is down more than 12 per cent from the peak.



Stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty once again witnessed a highly volatile session and failed to breach the 23,250 zone during the intraday session. It slipped down on profit booking and closed on a flat note near 23,000 level.”

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher stock market expert said, “Bank Nifty witnessed resistance near the 49,800 level amid fluctuations and gave in the post-lunch session to end below the 49,400 zones, with bias once again maintained with a very cautious approach.”

Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: Infosys, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, and Bajaj Finserv Ltd.



Stock market today For today's outlook on the Nifty 50, Parekh said, “The index is gripped between a narrow range for quite some time, is precariously placed, and would need a decisive breach above the 23,300-23,350 zone to establish conviction and anticipate for further rise, having the 22,800 level as the crucial and important support zone, which needs to be sustained.”

On Bank Nifty, she said, “The index has been finding a tough time to breach above the 49,800 zone with the crucial and important support maintained near the 48,800 zone, which needs to be sustained.”

The support for the day is seen at 22,900 levels, while the resistance is at 23,300 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 49,000-50,000.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1.Infosys: Sell Infosys at ₹1,841 with a target price of ₹1,820 and a stop loss of ₹1,860.

2.Lemon Tree Hotels: Buy Lemon Tree Hotels at ₹134 with a target price of ₹145 and a stop loss of ₹128.

3.Bajaj Finserv: Buy Bajaj Finserv at ₹1,850 with a target price of ₹1,900 and a stop loss of ₹1,820.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.