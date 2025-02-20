Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — February 20, 2025

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled marginally lower on Wednesday, dragged by blue-chip IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 28.21 points to settle at 75,939.18. Intraday, the index hit a high of 76,338.58 and a low of 75,581.38, gyrating 757.2 points. The Nifty dropped 12.40 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 22,932.90.

Gains in heavyweight financials countered losses in pharma and IT stocks on concerns that US President Donald Trump would impose more tariffs on US imports. Trump said he intends to levy auto tariffs "in the neighbourhood of 25 per cent" and similar duties on semiconductors and pharmaceutical imports.

The development resulted in Indian pharma stocks falling 0.7 per cent as the US accounts for nearly 31 per cent of total domestic pharma exports. IT stocks, which also get a significant chunk of their revenue from the US, lost 1.3 per cent on the day. Renewed concerns over Donald Trump's tariff threats triggered weakness in pharma, while IT stocks gave up their previous session's gains.



Stocks to buy today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty 50 once again recovered strongly from the 22,800 zone and touched the 23,000 level, failing to breach above the zone and closed on a flat note. The bias and sentiment slightly eased out. Active participation was witnessed from the broader markets.”

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher stock market expert said, “After a long wait, Bank Nifty witnessed significant gains with a positive bullish candle formation on the daily chart to turn the daily trend up after seven sessions, improving the bias to some extent. Anticipating a further rise in the coming sessions.”

Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: IREDA, Bharat Electronic Ltd, and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd.



Stock market today For today's outlook on the Nifty 50, Parekh said, “A decisive move past the 23,350 zone shall confirm a positive breakout above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart. This shall establish conviction for a further rise in the coming days."

On Bank Nifty, she said, “The index would need a decisive close above the 50EMA level of 50,000 to establish conviction and expect a fresh upward move, with targets of 51,700 and 52,500 levels visible in the coming days.”

The daily support is seen at 22,800 levels, while resistance is at 23,200 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 49,200-50,000 levels.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 1) IREDA: Buy IREDA at ₹170 with a target price of ₹185 and a stop loss of ₹162.

2) BEL: Buy BEL at ₹253 with a target price of ₹265 and a stop loss of ₹248.

3) MRPL: Buy MRPL at ₹114 with a target price of ₹128 and a stop loss of ₹109.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.