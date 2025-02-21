Mint Market

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — February 21, 2025

  • Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today: Cyient DLM, TVS Motor Company Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries

Nikita Prasad
Updated21 Feb 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Stock market today: Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 22,800 whereas 50-stock index is facing resistance at 23,200 levels, believes Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled lower for the third straight session after fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets, and foreign fund outflows hurt investor sentiment. The frontline indices have changed little this week after slipping to their lowest since early June on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 75,735.96. During the day, the index tanked 476.17 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 75,463.01. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 19.75 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 22,913.15. Selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, and Maruti Suzuki India dragged down the major indices.

Broader markets, however, bucked the trend with mid-cap and small-cap indices gaining more than one per cent. The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.32 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 1.18 per cent. The financial services index lost 0.75 per cent after rising for three consecutive sessions.

Stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said, “Nifty continues to hover between a very narrow range for quite some time-- between 22,800 and 23,000 --with 22,800 level sustained as of now, which is a positive sign to keep hopes alive for a fresh upward move in the coming days.”

For Bank Nifty, the Prabhudas Lilladher stock market expert said, “The Bank Nifty index, visibly with a lacklustre session, ended in the red near the 49,300 zone with near-term support maintained near the 48,500 level.”

Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today: Cyient DLM, TVS Motor Company Ltd, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.

Stock market today

For today's outlook on the Nifty 50, Parekh said, “We continue to maintain our stance; as stated earlier, only a decisive move past the 23,350 zone shall confirm a positive breakout above the descending channel pattern on the daily chart, which shall establish conviction for a further rise in the coming days.”

On Bank Nifty, she said, “The index would need a decisive close above the 50EMA level of 50,000 to establish conviction. Afterwards, expect a fresh upward move with targets of 51,700 and 52,500 levels visible in the coming days.”

The support for the day is seen at 22,800 levels, while the resistance is at 23,200 levels. Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 49,000-50,000 levels.

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1] Cyient DLM: Buy Cyient DLM at 428 with a target price of 445 and a stop loss of 415.

2] TVS Motor Company Ltd: Buy TVS Motor Company Ltd at 2,408 with a target price of 2,600 and a stop loss of 2,300.

3] Triveni Engineering & Industries: Buy Triveni Engineering at 377 with a target price of 395 and a stop loss of 360.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:35 AM IST
