Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — November 29

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended Canara Bank, Jupiter Wagons, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers for today, November 29. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published29 Nov 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,700 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,100 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 23,700 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,100 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market crashed on Thursday, November 28, due to weak global market trends and as heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank dragged down the domestic indices. The Nifty 50 index closed 1.49 per cent lower at 23,914.15 points, compared to 24,274.90 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 1.48 per cent lower at 79,043.74 points after Thursday's session, compared to 80,234.08 points on the previous day. 

Also Read | BSE revises price band of Zomato, Adani Total Gas, and 53 other stocks: Nov 29

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty was finding resistance near the 24,350 zone. With heavy profit booking,  it fell below the 24,000 zone with bias and sentiment getting into a very cautious mode. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 23,700 points and face resistance at 24,100 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in the 51,500 to 52,500 range.

Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks for Friday: Canara Bank Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. 

Also Read | NSE to introduce F&O contracts on Jio Financial, Zomato among others from Nov 29

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty since the last 3 sessions, was finding resistance near the 24,350 zone. It witnessed heavy profit booking to tank below the 24,000 zone, with bias and sentiment getting into a very cautious mode.”

“The index would have the important support zone of 23,500 level, which needs to be sustained in the coming days, failing which the overall trend would turn bearish once again,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty, as mentioned earlier, has been finding tough resistance near the 52,550 zone and currently could not sustain for too long above the 52,700 zone, slipping down to end below the 52,000 zone. The index would have the 200-period MA at 50,000 level, which is the important and crucial support zone as of now,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 23,700 points, while the resistance lies at 24,100 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,500 to 52,500. 

Also Read | Stock market crash: 5 reasons why Indian stock market is falling

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh

1. Canara Bank Ltd. (CANBK): Buy at 103; Target at 108; Stop Loss at 100. 

2. Jupiter Wagons Ltd. (JWL): Buy at 493; Target at 510; Stop Loss at 480. 

3. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (RCF): Buy at 172; Target at 180; Stop Loss at 165.  

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — November 29

