Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 31

Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks for today — Hero Motocorp, Engineers India, and Lupin

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated31 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,200 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,500 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Stock market today: The Nifty 50 index has a support at 24,200 mark, and the 50-stock index faces a resistance at 24,500 points, estimates Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks: The benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, after witnessing a relief rally in the last two trading sessions, struggled to maintain their upward momentum on Wednesday. Both indices closed lower, pulled down by weakness in the private sector banks. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.51 per cent lower at 24,340.85 points after Wednesday's trading session, compared to 24,466.85 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.53 per cent lower at 79,942.18 points, compared to 80,369.03 points at the previous market close. 

Also Read | Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex snap 2-day rally as bank stocks languish

Vaishali Parekh's stocks to buy today

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that the Nifty has been finding tough resistance near the 24,500 zone. The index would need a decisive breach above this level to confirm further upward movement. Parekh estimates the Nifty 50 Spot index to find support at 24,200 points and face resistance at 24,500 points. The Bank Nifty index will likely move in a range of 51,300 to 52,300 today.

For today, Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Hero Motocorp Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, and Lupin Ltd. 

Also Read | Expert view: Expect moderate returns from the Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

Stock market today

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 and the Bank Nifty index, Parekh said, “Nifty has been finding tough resistance near the 24,500 zone and would need a decisive breach above this level to confirm further upward movement in the index.”

“At the same time, the 24,000 would be maintained as a crucial and important support zone, failing which there can be intensified selling pressure with the next downside major support positioned near the 200 period MA at 23,400 levels,” said the stock market expert.

“Bank Nifty, after the strong move in the previous session, was visibly sluggish with weak bias ending near the 51,800 zone, losing 500 points. The 52,500 zone needs to be breached decisively to confirm a positive bias overall and thereafter can expect further rise with conviction,” said Parekh.

Parekh said that the Nifty 50 Spot for today has support at 24,200 points, while the resistance lies at 24,500 points. The Bank Nifty index would have a daily range of 51,300 to 52,300. 

Also Read | Diwali 2024: What’s open, what’s closed on Oct 31?

Buy or sell stocks by Vaishali Parekh 

1. Hero Motocorp Ltd. (HEROMOTOCO): Buy at 4,892; Target at 5,100; Stop Loss at 4,750. 

2. Engineers India Ltd. (ENGINERSIN): Buy at 184; Target at 190; Stop Loss at 180.

3. Lupin Ltd. (LUPIN): Sell at 2,153; Target at 2,080; Stop Loss at 2,190. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 06:14 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsBuy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks for today — October 31

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

288.45
03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
4.85 (1.71%)

Tata Motors share price

840.30
03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-2.75 (-0.33%)

Tata Steel share price

148.95
03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-1.1 (-0.73%)

Wipro share price

565.50
03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
3.3 (0.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Honeywell Automation India share price

45,180.00
03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-3809.05 (-7.78%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,400.00
03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-434.25 (-6.35%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

646.40
03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-34.8 (-5.11%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

14,190.00
03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
-741.6 (-4.97%)
More from Top Losers

Redington India share price

182.80
03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
16.05 (9.63%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,790.60
03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
222.6 (8.67%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

155.55
03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
12.05 (8.4%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.38
03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
2.49 (8.33%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,475.000.00
    Chennai
    80,481.000.00
    Delhi
    80,633.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.