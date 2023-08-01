Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 02nd August

Intraday trading strategy for Wednesday

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty index has been hovering near the 19600-19800 zone for quite some time with consolidation witnessed and has maintained the important support zone of 19600 levels as mentioned earlier. The broader market indices are performing well once again while the frontline stocks have somewhat remained stagnant overall with 19800 zone acting as the near-term resistance barrier. BankNifty also has remained sluggish with very narrow rangebound movement hovering near the 45500-45650 zone for major part of the trading session. The levels near 45000 remains as the crucial and strong support zone as of now and upside a decisive breach above 46300 zone is much required to indicate a breakout for fresh upward move. The support for the day is seen at 19650 levels while the resistance is seen at 19850 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 45400-46000 levels.