Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 1 April 2025

Buy or sell stocks: The Indian stock market closed in the red on Friday, March 28, after the final trading session of the 2024-25 fiscal year, as investors remained cautious of the upcoming tariffs from US President Donald Trump. The Nifty 50 index closed 72 points lower at 23,519.35 points after Friday's market session, compared to 23,591.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 191 points lower at 77,414.92 points compared to 77,606.43 points at the previous stock market close. The Nifty Bank index finished marginally lower at 51,564.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index is consolidating around the 23,500 range, and a decisive breach above 23,700 would mean a fresh bull trend on Dalal Street.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed consolidation near the 23,500 zone with slight fluctuations witnessed on the last day of the trading session of the financial year with overall bias maintained positive, having support near the 23,350 zone and once a decisive breach above 23,700 zone is confirmed, can trigger for next targets of 23,800 and 24,200 in the coming days with the undertone much better placed than before."

"The Bank Nifty index has indicated strength as compared to the Nifty index and has maintained above the important 200 period MA at the 51000 zone, which shall be the crucial near-term support and needs to be sustained. As mentioned earlier, a decisive breach above the resistance level of 52000 shall trigger a fresh, positive upward move with targets of 52600 and 53800 levels expected in the coming sessions," said Parekh.

Parekh said that today, the Nifty's support is at 23,400, while the resistance is at 23,700. The Bank Nifty will have a daily range of 51,200 to 52,200.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy or sell stocks: ONGC, Force Motors, and CDSL.

1] ONGC: Buy at ₹246, target ₹255, stop loss ₹240;

2] Force Motors: Buy at ₹8990, target ₹9800, stop loss ₹8500; and

3] CDSL: Buy at ₹1220, target ₹1260, stop loss ₹1185.