Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - 10 June 2025

Buy or sell stocks: A sharp rally in the global market and gains in banking and financials following the policy action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped the Indian stock market's benchmark indices end higher for the fourth day in a row.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 256.22 points or 0.31% to 82,445.21. Among Sensex stocks, 21 constituents closed higher and nine declined. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, rallied 100.15 points or 0.40% to 25,103.20.

The positive U.S. jobs data and renewed optimism over U.S.-China trade talks lifted global sentiment. Domestically, even large-caps expressed renewed momentum led by FIIs' inflows.

The broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap index rallying 1.03% and the BSE Smallcap index climbing 1.19%. In the sectoral landscape, barring Nifty Realty, all indices closed higher. Nifty Bank hit a fresh high in intraday trade, crossing the 57,000 mark for the first time. The index ended 0.46% higher, while the Nifty Financials index closed 0.94% higher.

Financial stocks extended their rally, driven by the RBI’s supportive and aggressive policy of rate and CRR cuts. These actions have boosted investor confidence and are expected to enhance liquidity in the near to medium term, especially in midcaps, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Stock Market Today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty can continue to rise in the days ahead.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, “Nifty opened on a positive note with a gap up above the 25,100 zone and thereafter, remained rangebound with a very narrow movement for rest part of the session with bias and sentiment remaining positive, anticipating further rise in the coming days. The index showing strength has witnessed support from the broader markets as well, with active participation visible and can boost the further development of the market overall.”

Once the recent peak of 25116 zone is breached decisively, one can expect fresh targets of 25600 and 26000 levels in the coming days for the index, Parekh added.

Commenting on the outlook for Nifty Bank, the Prabhudas Lilladher analyst said, "Bank Nifty, once again hit new high in the opening session scaling 57000 level and with bias maintained strong, hovered never the 56900 zone and can expect for further upward movement in the coming days with PSU banks also beginning to gain strength and can carry on with the positive move further ahead. As said earlier, one can expect the index to gain further for fresh upside targets of 57700 and 60000 levels achievable in the coming days with 55800 zone as the important support area."

The support for the day is seen at 24900 levels while the resistance is seen at 25300 levels, Parekh said, adding that Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 56500-57400 levels.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying these three stocks: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Swan Energy and Tata Technologies.

1) Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹25.7, target price at ₹29, and stop loss at ₹24

2) Swan Energy: Buy at ₹467, target price at ₹490, stop loss at ₹455

3) Tata Technologies: Buy at ₹775, target price at ₹800, stop loss at ₹765