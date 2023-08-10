Buy or sell stocks for today: Reversing from morning weakness, Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday session. NSE Nifty added 61 points and closed at 19,632 levels, BSE Sensex went up 149 points and ended at 65,995 mark whereas Bank Nifty index lost 83 points and closed at 44,880 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained high at 1.29:1.

Intraday trading strategy for stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market bias has improved after Nifty's close above 19,600 levels. Prabhudas Lilladher went on to add that Nifty today has support maintained at around 19,450 levels whereas a decisive move past 19,650 would make way for fresh upward move to retest the 20,000 landmark. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are GRSE, RVNL and BHEL.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty witnessed a volatile session with the initial half sliding down to touch 19,470 zone while the later part saw strong pullback recovery to close above the 19,600 zone decisively to improve the bias. All eyes would be focused on the RBI policy outcome with near-term support maintained at around 19,450 to 19,470 zone whereas a decisive move past 19,650 would make way for fresh upward move to retest the 20,000 landmark."

"Bank Nifty also slipped down during the initial hours of the session to make a low near 44,540 levels and thereafter recovered to end near the 44,900 zone with hopes of positive outcome from the RBI policy. As said earlier, the index needs to cross the 45,200 zone decisively to get a confirmation for further rise whereas on the downside a decisive breach below 44,400 zone would trigger for further slide with next major support lying near 43,400 levels."

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] GRSE: Buy at ₹592.50, target ₹625, stop loss ₹584;

2] RVNL: Buy at ₹127, target ₹133, stop loss ₹125; and

3] BHEL: Buy at ₹101.20, target ₹106, stop loss ₹99.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.