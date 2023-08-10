Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 10th August2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:46 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — GRSE, RVNL and BHEL
Buy or sell stocks for today: Reversing from morning weakness, Indian stock market ended higher on Wednesday session. NSE Nifty added 61 points and closed at 19,632 levels, BSE Sensex went up 149 points and ended at 65,995 mark whereas Bank Nifty index lost 83 points and closed at 44,880 levels. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio remained high at 1.29:1.
