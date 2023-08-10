Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 10th August

"Bank Nifty also slipped down during the initial hours of the session to make a low near 44,540 levels and thereafter recovered to end near the 44,900 zone with hopes of positive outcome from the RBI policy. As said earlier, the index needs to cross the 45,200 zone decisively to get a confirmation for further rise whereas on the downside a decisive breach below 44,400 zone would trigger for further slide with next major support lying near 43,400 levels."