Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 11th August

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty had a volatile session with wild swings witnessed during the intraday session just after the announcement of the RBI monetary policy and closed in the red near 19,550 zone slightly maintaining a cautious approach overall. The levels near 19,300 is still the major support zone for the index while a decisive breach 19,800 is needed to carry on the momentum further ahead with conviction."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}