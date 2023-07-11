Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 11th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty has witnessed consolidation near 19,350 zone maintaining the support since the last 2 sessions and with some profit booking seen in select counters has made the overall bias little bit cautious. With some profit booking also seen in the broader market section, we have the near-term support zone for the Nifty index near 19,300 levels as said earlier, whereas the upside target remains intact at 19,800 to 19,900 levels once a decisive breach above 19,500 is established."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}