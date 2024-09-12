Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12 September
Summary
- Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today —Havells India, BEML, and PB Fintech
Buy or sell stocks for today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 displayed considerable volatility and declined over half a per cent in the previous session due to profit booking across sectors amid weak global cues. Selling pressure in index heavyweights, including Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and L&T, also dragged the frontline indices lower on Wednesday.