Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12th July

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12th July2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:15 AM IST
Indian market to be influenced by Q1 earnings of major IT firms like TCS and HCL Tech. Market tone expected to be positive, but volatility possible. In previous session, markets ended positively. Sensex up 0.42%, Nifty 50 up 0.43%.
Buy or sell stocks today: Indian market will be dictated by the Q1 earnings of major IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech on Wednesday. The market's tone is expected to be positive, however, volatility may occur after the tech players' earnings as the IT industry is likely in for a lackluster first quarter for FY24. In the previous session, markets ended on a positive note, however, resistance was seen as Nifty failed to surpass the immediate hurdle at the record high. Nevertheless, indices outperformed on a broader scale during the July 11th session.
