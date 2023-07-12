Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 12th July

Buy or sell stocks today: Indian market will be dictated by the Q1 earnings of major IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech on Wednesday. The market's tone is expected to be positive, however, volatility may occur after the tech players' earnings as the IT industry is likely in for a lackluster first quarter for FY24. In the previous session, markets ended on a positive note, however, resistance was seen as Nifty failed to surpass the immediate hurdle at the record high. Nevertheless, indices outperformed on a broader scale during the July 11th session.

