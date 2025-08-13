Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 13 August 2025

Buy or sell stocks: After extending its Monday rally in the first hour, the Indian stock market came under selling pressure and ended lower on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 index finished 97 points lower at 24,487, the BSE Sensex ended 368 points lower at 80,235, while the Bank Nifty index corrected 467 points and closed at 55,043.

Tech Mahindra, Maruti, and Hero MotoCorp led the charge among the Nifty's top performers. Conversely, it was a tough session for heavyweights like Bajaj Finance, Trent, and Hindustan Unilever, which ended as the major losers within the Nifty pack. Trading volumes in the NSE cash market were slightly lower today, down 3% compared to yesterday.

Among the sectoral indices, Pharma, Media, Healthcare, and Auto emerged as major gainers, indicating pockets of resilience and investor interest in these segments. However, the day's decline was primarily driven by Nifty Financial Services, Private Banks, and Realty, which ended the day as major losers, weighing down the benchmark index.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market is trading cautiously as the Nifty 50 index is in a broader range of 24,000 to 24,700. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that a bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, "The Nifty 50 index continues to remain volatile, resisting near the 24,700 zone with uncertainty prevailing, having no clear directional move and slipped down to close below the important 24500 zone with bias and sentiment precariously placed as mentioned earlier. The index needs to move decisively above the 24,800 level to establish some conviction and clarity for further upside movement, with the important 200-period SMA at the 24,000 level positioned as the crucial support from the current rate, which needs to be sustained."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said, "The Bank Nifty index continues to hover between the tight, narrow range of 55,000 and 55,700 zone with bias maintained with a cautious approach and would need a decisive breach above the 50-DEMA at 56,000 level to bring some hope for further upside movement in the coming sessions. With the index precariously placed at the current juncture, a decisive breach below the 54,400 zone shall trigger intensified selling pressure overall weakening the trend, with the next major support positioned near the important 200-period SMA at the 52,700 zone."

Parekh said that immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,300, while the resistance is at 24,700. The Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 54,500 to 55,600.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Archean Chemical Industries, DCB Bank, and Hubtown.

1] Archean Chemical Industries: Buy at ₹640, Target ₹680, Stop Loss ₹615;

2] DCB Bank: Buy at ₹124, Target ₹130, Stop Loss 120; and

3] Hubtown: Buy at ₹348, Target ₹370, Stop Loss ₹338.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.