Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market continued its uptrend on eighth day in a row as key benchmark indices closed with decent gains on Wednesday. NSE Nifty finished 90 points higher at 17,812 while 30-stock index BSE Sensex shot up 235 points and closed at 60,392 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 191 points higher at 41,557 mark. In broad market, small-cap index gained 0.41 per cent while mid-cap index shot up 0.57 per cent. Advance decline ratio ended at 1.64:1.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that market mood has improved further as Nifty closed above the crucial barrier of 17,800 levels. Advising 'buy on dips' strategy to intraday traders, Prabhudas Lilladher expert said that Nifty Bank stocks, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank may help the banking index to climb to previous peak zone. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher recommended three intraday stocks for today and those day trading stocks are United Spirits or McDowell, GNFC and Balkrishna Industries.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty after opening on a flat note gradually picked up as the day progressed and closed on a strong note above the crucial resistance barrier of 17,800 zone to anticipate for further rise in the coming days for targets of 18,100-18,200 levels. The index would maintain 17,500-17,550 levels as the major support zone from here on and suggest for buying at every declines."

Speaking on outlook for Nifty Bank index, Parekh said, "Bank Nifty also crossed the hurdle of 41,200 zone quite convincingly with major frontline banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank improving the bias and is heading towards the previous peak zone of 42,000 levels where there can some resistance and need to be breached. For the index, the important support zone lies at 40,800 levels which is also where the significant 50EMA lies."

Parekh went on to add that support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,700 levels while the resistance is placed at 18,000 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 41200-42000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out key details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] United Spirits or McDowell: Buy at ₹766, target ₹788, stop loss ₹755;

2] GNFC: Buy at ₹546, target ₹567, stop loss ₹538; and

3] Balkrishna Industries: Buy at ₹2049, target ₹2140, stop loss ₹2015.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.