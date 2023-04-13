Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 13th April

Speaking on outlook for Nifty Bank index, Parekh said, "Bank Nifty also crossed the hurdle of 41,200 zone quite convincingly with major frontline banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank improving the bias and is heading towards the previous peak zone of 42,000 levels where there can some resistance and need to be breached. For the index, the important support zone lies at 40,800 levels which is also where the significant 50EMA lies."