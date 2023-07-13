Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market extended its sideways trend for yet another session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty snapped two days winning streak and ended 55 points lower at 19,384 levels. BSE Sensex shed 223 points and closed at 65,393 mark while Bank Nifty index lost 105 points and finished at 44,639 levels. However, in broad market, small-cap and mid-cap indices continued to attract buying interest. Small-cap index finished 0.57 per cent higher while mid-cap index added 0.48 per cent on the previous session.

Intraday trading strategy for Thursday

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Research at Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Nifty is facing resistance at 19,500 levels while it has immediate support placed at 19,300 mark. Prabhudas Lilladher experts went on to add that Bank Nifty continue to slide further HDFC Bank share price slipped in the final hour of Wednesday session. On stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three intraday stocks for today and those three day trading stocks are Zensar Technologies, Syngene International and VRL Logistics.

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh or Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nifty continue to hover near the peak zone for quite some time finding resisting near the 19,500 zone and has got the near-term support zone of 19,300 levels with select counters moving in rotation basis. Mid-cap and smallcap continue to show active participation with most of the frontline stocks showing stagnancy for the past few sessions."

"Bank Nifty continue to witness the gradual slide as HDFC Bank slipped once again in the final hours to drag the index and close near the 44650 zone on the losing side. We still maintain the 44,500 levels as an important support zone breaching which the trend can turn weak overall while on the upside has potential to go further till 46,200 to 46,400 zone provided 45500 is breached decisively as mentioned earlier," said Parekh.

Parekh went on to add that immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 19,550 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,400 to 45,000 levels.

Stocks to buy today

As mentioned above, Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] Zensar Tech: Buy at ₹396.40, target ₹414, stop loss ₹390;

2] Syngene International: Buy at ₹780, target ₹811, stop loss ₹768; and

3] VRL Logistics: Buy at ₹736, target ₹764, stop loss ₹722.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.