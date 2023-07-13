Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 13th July2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — Zensar Technologies, Syngene International and VRL Logistics
Buy or sell stocks for today: Indian stock market extended its sideways trend for yet another session on Wednesday. NSE Nifty snapped two days winning streak and ended 55 points lower at 19,384 levels. BSE Sensex shed 223 points and closed at 65,393 mark while Bank Nifty index lost 105 points and finished at 44,639 levels. However, in broad market, small-cap and mid-cap indices continued to attract buying interest. Small-cap index finished 0.57 per cent higher while mid-cap index added 0.48 per cent on the previous session.
