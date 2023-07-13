Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 13th July

"Bank Nifty continue to witness the gradual slide as HDFC Bank slipped once again in the final hours to drag the index and close near the 44650 zone on the losing side. We still maintain the 44,500 levels as an important support zone breaching which the trend can turn weak overall while on the upside has potential to go further till 46,200 to 46,400 zone provided 45500 is breached decisively as mentioned earlier," said Parekh.