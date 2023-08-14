Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 14th August2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Buy or sell stocks: Vaishali Parekh has recommended three stocks to buy today — IRCTC, NOCIL, Schneider Electric.
Buy or sell stocks for today: Following weak global cues on US China tension, Indian stock market ended lower for second straight session. NSE Nifty finished 114 points lower at 19,428 levels, BSE Sensex ended 365 points down at 65,322 mark whereas Bank Nifty index corrected 342 points and closed at 44,199 levels. Broad market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio dipped to 0.65:1.
