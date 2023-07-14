Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 14th July

On outlook for Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh said, "Nifty hit the All-Time High during the intraday session but thereafter witnessed heavy profit booking to slip down to touch the 19,400 zone with heavyweights shedding their gains. The strong trend still remains intact with the near-term support maintained near 19,300 levels as said earlier and a decisive breach above 19,550 zone need to be sustained for continuation of fresh upward move. The broader markets witnessed heavy profit booking with a big red candle to make the scenario little bit cautious."

