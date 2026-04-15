Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 15 April 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 15 April 2026: Following weak global cues on escalation in the US-Iran war, the Indian stock market ended lower on Monday. The Nifty 50 index crashed 207 points and closed at 23,842. The BSE Sensex nosedived 702 points, closing at 76,847. The Bank Nifty index corrected 3307 points and closed at 55,605.
The sell-off was broad-based, with auto, FMCG, and IT stocks leading the decline, while select pockets within the energy and pharma space showed relative resilience. Broader markets also remained under pressure, with midcap and smallcap indices declining around 0.5% each.
The Gift Nifty live chart suggests a big gap-up opening for the Indian stock market today, as the index is up around 350 points, or 1.50% above the previous close.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market's undertone is positive, following positive global cues amid renewed hopes for US-Iran ceasefire talks. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index has crucial support placed at 23,800, and the 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 24,300. After breaking above 24,300, the key benchmark index may try to reach 24,800 in the near term.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, “The Nifty 50 index is sustaining above the crucial 23,800 support, and the index is expected to touch or come close to its resistance 24,300 on renewed hopes of the US-Iran ceasefire hopes. On breaking above 24,300 on a closing basis, the key benchmark index may try to come close to 24,800 levels in the near-term.”
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the index would face an important resistance zone near the 57,000 level, which needs to be decisively breached above, while at the same time it would need to sustain the 53,500-level, positioned as the important near-term support zone from the current rate.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three intraday stocks to buy or sell for intraday trading: IFCI, Biocon, and JSW Energy.
1] IFCI: Buy at ₹56.70, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹55;
2] Biocon: Buy at ₹345, Target ₹364, Stop Loss ₹337; and
3] JSW Energy: Buy at ₹509, Target ₹534, Stop Loss ₹497.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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