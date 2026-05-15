Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 15 May 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 15 May 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to open on a positive note today, supported by firm global cues and improving risk sentiment across international markets. Gift Nifty indicates a strong opening setup, following global equities' continued bullish momentum overnight.

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Wall Street witnessed another record-breaking session, with the Dow Jones rallying more than 350 points to reclaim the historic 50,000 mark for the first time since February. The rally was largely driven by strong corporate earnings, especially from Cisco, which boosted confidence around the resilience of the global technology and enterprise spending cycle.

Asian markets are also trading firmly in the green. Japan’s Nikkei surged more than 400 points, while South Korea’s Kospi touched fresh record highs, reflecting improving investor confidence across regional markets. Optimism surrounding the ongoing Trump-Xi summit in Beijing is currently acting as a major global catalyst. Markets are interpreting the recent diplomatic tone as constructive, with both sides emphasising economic cooperation and stability despite ongoing geopolitical friction points.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-up opening on Dalal Street, but the Nifty 50 index is facing resistance at 23,800. On a decisive close above the 23,800 levels, one can expect the 50-stock index to approach 24,100.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, "The index witnessed a bounce back from the 23,250 zone, with a bullish candle pattern on the daily chart, indicating an optimistic close near the 23,700 level to ease sentiment and anticipate a further rise in the coming days."

The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would have the important support near the 23,000-23,200 band, which needs to be sustained, and on the upside, with the undertone going strong & a decisive close above 23,800, one can expect a rally towards the 50-EMA level of 24,100 in the coming days.

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On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Parekh said the key benchmark index indicated a strong bullish candle formation on the daily chart after a 4-session downward move, with a DOJI in the last session, to witness a rally above 54,000. The index would have near-term support near the 53,000 zone, which needs to be sustained. On the upside, it can expect a target of 55,700 to 56,000 in the coming days.

“The support for the day is seen at 23,500 levels, while the resistance is seen at 23,900 levels. The Bank Nifty would have a daily range of 53,500 to 56,000 levels,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Sterlite Technologies, ICICI Bank, and SML Mahindra.

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1] Sterlite Technologies: Buy at ₹405, Target ₹430, Stop Loss ₹390;

2] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1248, Target ₹1280, Stop Loss ₹1225; and

3] SML Mahindra: Buy at ₹3660, Target ₹3800, Stop Loss ₹3620.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).